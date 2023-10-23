Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) Stock Experiences -65.26% Monthly Change

In the past week, ZAPP stock has gone down by -35.42%, with a monthly decline of -65.26% and a quarterly plunge of -78.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.59% for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.46% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -93.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for ZAPP is also noteworthy at 0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZAPP is 19.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume of ZAPP on October 23, 2023 was 436.04K shares.

ZAPP) stock’s latest price update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP)’s stock price has gone decline by -21.43 in comparison to its previous close of 0.42, however, the company has experienced a -35.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-07-26 that Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ: ZAPP), a producer of 2 wheel EV’s, has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle. The Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender are at the core of the i300’s innovative design, combining the performance of a motorbike with the convenience of a scooter.

ZAPP Trading at -70.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.36%, as shares sank -64.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP fell by -35.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6108. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd saw -96.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAPP

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.61, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.