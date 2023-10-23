What Recent Market Trends Mean for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s (UPS) Stock

In the past week, UPS stock has gone down by -2.01%, with a monthly decline of -2.23% and a quarterly plunge of -19.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for United Parcel Service, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for UPS stock, with a simple moving average of -13.77% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is 13.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPS is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is $180.76, which is $31.8 above the current market price. The public float for UPS is 723.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On October 23, 2023, UPS’s average trading volume was 3.36M shares.

UPS) stock’s latest price update

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.07 in relation to its previous close of 152.06. However, the company has experienced a -2.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Earnings season has taken center stage this week, with a wide variety of companies delivering quarterly results. So far, the period has been positive, with many exceeding top and bottom line expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $170 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPS Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.38. In addition, United Parcel Service, Inc. saw -12.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Cesarone Nando, who sale 22,825 shares at the price of $171.70 back on Aug 16. After this action, Cesarone Nando now owns 1 shares of United Parcel Service, Inc., valued at $3,919,052 using the latest closing price.

Lane Laura J, the CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of United Parcel Service, Inc., sale 14,617 shares at $178.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lane Laura J is holding 0 shares at $2,604,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.96 for the present operating margin

+20.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service, Inc. stands at +11.54. The total capital return value is set at 31.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.83. Equity return is now at value 55.16, with 14.26 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.31. Total debt to assets is 33.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.