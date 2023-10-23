What Recent Market Trends Mean for Solaredge Technologies Inc’s (SEDG) Stock

In the past week, SEDG stock has gone down by -30.78%, with a monthly decline of -39.17% and a quarterly plunge of -68.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.04% for Solaredge Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.41% for SEDG stock, with a simple moving average of -66.96% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) is 16.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is 1.51.

The public float for SEDG is 56.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.18% of that float. On October 23, 2023, SEDG’s average trading volume was 1.87M shares.

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -27.27 in relation to its previous close of 113.98. However, the company has experienced a -30.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-22 that Amid dimming immediate prospects, the solar sector’s long-term resilience could light the way for patient investors. Moderna’s post-pandemic journey unveils the stark reality of biotech’s boom-and-bust cycle.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $140 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEDG Trading at -42.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -38.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -30.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.91. In addition, Solaredge Technologies Inc saw -70.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Faier Ronen, who purchase 875 shares at the price of $180.10 back on Aug 09. After this action, Faier Ronen now owns 73,414 shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc, valued at $157,588 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the VP, Core Technologies of Solaredge Technologies Inc, sale 300 shares at $302.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Adest Meir is holding 126,624 shares at $90,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Equity return is now at value 13.35, with 7.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.