Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is 67.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DIS is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Walt Disney Co (DIS) is $104.50, which is $52.42 above the current market price. The public float for DIS is 1.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On October 23, 2023, DIS’s average trading volume was 15.23M shares.

DIS stock's latest price update

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.72 in relation to previous closing price of 83.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-10-22 that Entertainment stocks to check out in the stock market today.

DIS’s Market Performance

DIS’s stock has fallen by -2.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.10% and a quarterly drop of -4.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Walt Disney Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for DIS’s stock, with a -11.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $110 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIS Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.61. In addition, Walt Disney Co saw -4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from Coleman Sonia L, who sale 959 shares at the price of $89.05 back on Aug 01. After this action, Coleman Sonia L now owns 961 shares of Walt Disney Co, valued at $85,399 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of Walt Disney Co, sale 1,145 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 29,138 shares at $113,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walt Disney Co stands at +3.87. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.25. Equity return is now at value 2.37, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Walt Disney Co (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.49. Total debt to assets is 25.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Walt Disney Co (DIS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.