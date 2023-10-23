Vmware Inc. (VMW) Stock Observes 8.49% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Vmware Inc. (VMW) has seen a -15.10% decrease in the past week, with a -7.42% drop in the past month, and a -5.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for VMW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.04% for VMW’s stock, with a 8.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vmware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is above average at 45.60x. The 36-month beta value for VMW is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VMW is $165.90, which is $14.99 above than the current price. The public float for VMW is 219.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume of VMW on October 23, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

VMW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vmware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has jumped by 0.40 compared to previous close of 150.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-20 that VMware Inc’s stock price fell 10% on Thursday following a Financial Times article stating that the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation is likely to delay signing off on the company’s $75 billion-plus merger with Broadcom amidst rising US-China tensions as Washington strengthened rules to block Chinese access to high-performance semiconductors. Barron’s now estimates the probability of the deal closing at 50%, down from 90% on Monday.

VMW Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -15.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.93. In addition, Vmware Inc. saw 22.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 5,779 shares at the price of $178.29 back on Oct 16. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 71,053 shares of Vmware Inc., valued at $1,030,338 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of Vmware Inc., sale 4,966 shares at $177.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 76,832 shares at $879,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vmware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 106.14, with 4.74 for asset returns.

Based on Vmware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 748.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.21. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 673.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Vmware Inc. (VMW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.