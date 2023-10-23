Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRX) has increased by 8.55 when compared to last closing price of 0.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-05-31 that SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that Mark Rothera, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) by analysts is $9.00, which is $8.25 above the current market price. The public float for VIRX is 26.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of VIRX was 79.86K shares.

VIRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) has seen a 5.49% increase in the past week, with a -32.52% drop in the past month, and a -50.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for VIRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.87% for VIRX’s stock, with a -49.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VIRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on February 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIRX Trading at -34.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -34.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRX rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8495. In addition, Viracta Therapeutics Inc saw -48.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRX starting from Chevallard Daniel R., who sale 3,512 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Aug 28. After this action, Chevallard Daniel R. now owns 95,653 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc, valued at $5,092 using the latest closing price.

Chevallard Daniel R., the CFO and COO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,635 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Chevallard Daniel R. is holding 92,277 shares at $5,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRX

The total capital return value is set at -54.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.06. Equity return is now at value -89.44, with -63.45 for asset returns.

Based on Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 41.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.16. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.