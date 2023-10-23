Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) is $16.48, which is $8.49 above the current market price. The public float for VALE is 4.34B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VALE on October 23, 2023 was 20.58M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

VALE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) has decreased by -2.74 when compared to last closing price of 12.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Vale’s (VALE) third-quarter 2023 results are likely to reflect higher revenues for iron ore and copper, which are likely to have been somewhat offset by lower nickel revenues.

VALE’s Market Performance

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) has seen a -5.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.08% decline in the past month and a -13.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for VALE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.48% for VALE’s stock, with a -13.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VALE Trading at -6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VALE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VALE fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.06. In addition, Vale S.A. ADR saw -24.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VALE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vale S.A. ADR stands at +38.01. The total capital return value is set at 33.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.34. Equity return is now at value 29.38, with 12.41 for asset returns.

Based on Vale S.A. ADR (VALE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.17. Total debt to assets is 14.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.