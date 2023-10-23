Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for UXIN is $413.57, which is $62.61 above the current market price. The public float for UXIN is 44.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume for UXIN on October 23, 2023 was 117.62K shares.

Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN)’s stock price has dropped by -10.07 in relation to previous closing price of 1.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Jack Wang – IR Kun Dai – Chairman and CEO Feng Lin – CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas Kerr – Zacks Fei Dai – Tianfeng Securities Kai Kang – Citi Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Uxin’s Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

UXIN’s Market Performance

Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) has seen a -17.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.84% decline in the past month and a -28.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for UXIN. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.41% for UXIN’s stock, with a -36.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UXIN Trading at -20.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -25.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -17.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5300. In addition, Uxin Ltd ADR saw -56.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.73 for the present operating margin

+1.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Ltd ADR stands at -6.66.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.