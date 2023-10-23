Unity Software Inc (U) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for U is 2.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for U is $43.25, which is $43.95 above the current price. The public float for U is 232.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of U on October 23, 2023 was 10.07M shares.

U) stock’s latest price update

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U)’s stock price has dropped by -1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 27.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that CrowdStrike has the potential to be a top growth stock for long-term holders.

U’s Market Performance

Unity Software Inc (U) has experienced a -3.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.37% drop in the past month, and a -37.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for U. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.47% for U’s stock, with a -19.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of U

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for U stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for U by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for U in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $27 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

U Trading at -18.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought U to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -14.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, U fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.46. In addition, Unity Software Inc saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at U starting from Visoso Luis Felipe, who sale 3,186 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Oct 02. After this action, Visoso Luis Felipe now owns 710,075 shares of Unity Software Inc, valued at $100,359 using the latest closing price.

Carpenter Carol W., the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Unity Software Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Carpenter Carol W. is holding 372,833 shares at $63,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for U

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.01 for the present operating margin

+68.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Software Inc stands at -66.21. The total capital return value is set at -15.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.49. Equity return is now at value -34.38, with -15.72 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Software Inc (U), the company’s capital structure generated 80.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unity Software Inc (U) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..