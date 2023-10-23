Understanding the 3.92% Volatility Levels of Shyft Group Inc’s (SHYF) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) has seen a -17.44% decrease in the past week, with a -23.10% drop in the past month, and a -45.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for SHYF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.05% for SHYF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.89% for the last 200 days.

Shyft Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHYF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHYF is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SHYF is $18.00, which is $7.45 above the current price. The public float for SHYF is 31.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHYF on October 23, 2023 was 457.84K shares.

SHYF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shyft Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHYF) has dropped by -10.05 compared to previous close of 12.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that NOVI, Mich., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results prior to the market opening on Thursday, October 26, 2023. A conference call and webcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHYF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SHYF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHYF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHYF Trading at -23.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -22.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHYF fell by -17.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.46. In addition, Shyft Group Inc saw -53.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHYF starting from DINKINS MICHAEL, who purchase 3,150 shares at the price of $15.64 back on Aug 03. After this action, DINKINS MICHAEL now owns 16,549 shares of Shyft Group Inc, valued at $49,266 using the latest closing price.

PIZZUTO TERRI, the Director of Shyft Group Inc, purchase 3,496 shares at $14.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that PIZZUTO TERRI is holding 17,100 shares at $50,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.79 for the present operating margin

+17.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shyft Group Inc stands at +3.56. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.87. Equity return is now at value 16.81, with 8.38 for asset returns.

Based on Shyft Group Inc (SHYF), the company’s capital structure generated 48.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.81. Total debt to assets is 21.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..