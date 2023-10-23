Understanding the 2.46% Volatility Levels of JD.com Inc ADR’s (JD) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has gone down by -9.87% for the week, with a -18.22% drop in the past month and a -36.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.46% for JD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.45% for JD stock, with a simple moving average of -38.96% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) is above average at 12.30x. The 36-month beta value for JD is also noteworthy at 0.55.

The public float for JD is 1.35B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume of JD on October 23, 2023 was 10.28M shares.

JD) stock’s latest price update

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 25.07. However, the company has seen a -9.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-10-13 that In the bustling realm of e-commerce, two giants have taken center stage with second-quarter results that demand attention.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $31 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JD Trading at -22.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.20. In addition, JD.com Inc ADR saw -56.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.