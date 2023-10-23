Understanding the 2.21% Volatility Levels of Metlife Inc’s (MET) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Metlife Inc (MET) has gone down by -3.13% for the week, with a -7.06% drop in the past month and a -3.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.21% for MET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.69% for MET stock, with a simple moving average of -2.59% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is above average at 23.35x. The 36-month beta value for MET is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MET is $78.28, which is $18.06 above than the current price. The public float for MET is 630.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of MET on October 23, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

MET) stock’s latest price update

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET)’s stock price has decreased by -2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 61.92. However, the company has seen a -3.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that MetLife (MET) announces a strategic partnership with Nayya to improve employee benefits experience.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $71 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MET Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.21. In addition, Metlife Inc saw -16.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from DEBEL MARLENE, who sale 9,391 shares at the price of $63.18 back on Aug 09. After this action, DEBEL MARLENE now owns 77,638 shares of Metlife Inc, valued at $593,323 using the latest closing price.

PAPPAS BILL, the EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of Metlife Inc, sale 2,857 shares at $70.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that PAPPAS BILL is holding 48,915 shares at $202,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Metlife Inc stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 6.59, with 0.33 for asset returns.

Based on Metlife Inc (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 69.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.88. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Metlife Inc (MET) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.