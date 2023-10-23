U.S. Bancorp.’s (USB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, USB stock has gone down by -3.85%, with a monthly decline of -7.53% and a quarterly plunge of -21.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.07% for USB’s stock, with a -17.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for USB is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for USB is $40.82, which is $12.67 above the current market price. The public float for USB is 1.53B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume for USB on October 23, 2023 was 12.30M shares.

USB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) has plunged by -5.56 when compared to previous closing price of 32.75, but the company has seen a -3.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-20 that Following its acquisition of MUFG Union Bank last year, U.S. Bancorp faced more stringent capital requirements. It was required to submit quarterly implementation plans and would have been subject to restrictive requirements by the end of next year.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for USB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for USB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USB Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.46. In addition, U.S. Bancorp. saw -29.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from Welsh Timothy A, who sale 13,816 shares at the price of $39.79 back on Aug 10. After this action, Welsh Timothy A now owns 119,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp., valued at $549,780 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN TERRANCE R, the Vice Chair & CFO of U.S. Bancorp., sale 26,000 shares at $39.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that DOLAN TERRANCE R is holding 166,992 shares at $1,033,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp. stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 10.91, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp. (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 142.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.83. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U.S. Bancorp. (USB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.