Trading Update: Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Stock Endures 2.63% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has seen a -2.14% decrease in the past week, with a -10.89% drop in the past month, and a -13.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for CIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.12% for CIG’s stock, with a -0.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CIG is $2.14, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.46B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for CIG on October 23, 2023 was 3.49M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) has increased by 0.44 when compared to last closing price of 2.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

CIG Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR saw 16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 19.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.78. Equity return is now at value 24.12, with 9.43 for asset returns.

Based on Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 20.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.