Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)’s stock price has dropped by -1.44 in relation to previous closing price of 58.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-04 that Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler downgraded four U.S. regional banks Wednesday, sharing his four top picks as he assumed coverage of the sector.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for TD is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for TD is $61.54, which is $4.14 above the current market price. The public float for TD is 1.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume for TD on October 23, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

The stock of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a -2.41% decrease in the past week, with a -5.41% drop in the past month, and a -12.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for TD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for TD’s stock, with a -7.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TD Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.15. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw -11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Toronto Dominion Bank stands at +27.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 13.14, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 175.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.71. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.