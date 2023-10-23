Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.66 compared to its previous closing price of 1.91. However, the company has seen a -8.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-22 that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY ) presents an intriguing opportunity, especially when looking at TLRY stock in the cannabis sector. Tilray has established itself as a pioneer in the global cannabis and consumer goods sector, with a relatively diverse product line.

, and the 36-month beta value for TLRY is at 2.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TLRY is $2.77, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for TLRY is 720.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.02% of that float. The average trading volume for TLRY on October 23, 2023 was 31.50M shares.

TLRY’s Market Performance

The stock of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has seen a -8.46% decrease in the past week, with a -22.85% drop in the past month, and a 8.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for TLRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.62% for TLRY’s stock, with a -24.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TLRY Trading at -26.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -23.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY fell by -8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1525. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc saw -31.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 6,224,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc, valued at $1,322,755 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.45 for the present operating margin

+8.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Brands Inc stands at -231.64. The total capital return value is set at -4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.74. Equity return is now at value -36.70, with -29.03 for asset returns.

Based on Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.11. Total debt to assets is 13.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.