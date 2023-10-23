The -54.74% Simple Moving Average of Guardforce AI Co Ltd’s (GFAI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) has seen a -20.00% decrease in the past week, with a -15.42% drop in the past month, and a -46.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.39% for GFAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.36% for GFAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -54.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) is $14.00, which is $26.6 above the current market price. The public float for GFAI is 4.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFAI on October 23, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

GFAI) stock’s latest price update

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.04 in comparison to its previous close of 3.91, however, the company has experienced a -20.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that Going contrarian at the right time can yield remarkably positive results, thus setting the stage for short-squeeze stocks to buy. To be sure, this practice imposes significant risks.

GFAI Trading at -24.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Guardforce AI Co Ltd saw -32.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.20 for the present operating margin

+3.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co Ltd stands at -53.85. The total capital return value is set at -31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.43. Equity return is now at value -95.58, with -39.21 for asset returns.

Based on Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.62. Total debt to assets is 46.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.