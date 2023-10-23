The -13.88% Decline of Westwater Resources Inc’s (WWR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, WWR stock has gone up by 32.04%, with a monthly decline of -8.80% and a quarterly plunge of -17.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.15% for Westwater Resources Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.35% for WWR’s stock, with a -25.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) is $150.00, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for WWR is 52.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WWR on October 23, 2023 was 191.37K shares.

WWR) stock’s latest price update

Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR)’s stock price has soared by 17.00 in relation to previous closing price of 0.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 32.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-15 that Westwater Resources Inc (NYSE-A:WWR) said it plans to close a financing deal to fund the remaining capital requirements for the initial phase of its flagship Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant as it reported its second-quarter results. “The interest in funding our project remains strong.

WWR Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR rose by +32.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5900. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc saw -18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -8.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -7.87, with -7.44 for asset returns.

Based on Westwater Resources Inc (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.