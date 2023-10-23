The -13.88% Decline of Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has gone down by -9.54% for the week, with a -14.51% drop in the past month and a -50.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.55% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.03% for OPEN’s stock, with a -15.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) by analysts is $2.74, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 531.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.38% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of OPEN was 16.89M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) has plunged by -0.91 when compared to previous closing price of 2.20, but the company has seen a -9.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that The latest trading day saw Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) settling at $2.17, representing a -1.36% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at -29.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw 87.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Schwartz Christina, who sale 3,562 shares at the price of $2.27 back on Oct 18. After this action, Schwartz Christina now owns 651,917 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $8,071 using the latest closing price.

Meyer Megan D., the President, Sell Direct & Svcs. of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 27,471 shares at $2.39 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Meyer Megan D. is holding 2,637,998 shares at $65,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -81.64, with -19.57 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.