Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ERIC is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) is $5.61, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for ERIC is 3.07B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On October 23, 2023, ERIC’s average trading volume was 8.85M shares.

ERIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) has jumped by 1.58 compared to previous close of 4.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Ericsson (ERIC) reports lower revenues year over year for the third quarter of 2023 due to declining trends in the Networks vertical.

ERIC’s Market Performance

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has seen a -5.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.79% decline in the past month and a -12.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for ERIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for ERIC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.84% for the last 200 days.

ERIC Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR saw -23.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+41.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value -19.63, with -7.21 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.