Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SYF stock has gone down by -1.73%, with a monthly decline of -10.81% and a quarterly plunge of -20.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Synchrony Financial The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.12% for SYF’s stock, with a -12.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SYF is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for SYF is $36.21, which is $10.46 above the current market price. The public float for SYF is 415.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.21% of that float. The average trading volume for SYF on October 23, 2023 was 3.62M shares.

SYF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has plunged by -1.36 when compared to previous closing price of 28.76, but the company has seen a -1.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Synchrony’s (SYF) third-quarter results are likely to reflect lower net interest margins and higher total average active accounts.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $32 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYF Trading at -9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.75. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -13.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from MELITO DAVID P, who sale 15,015 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, MELITO DAVID P now owns 13,960 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $525,525 using the latest closing price.

DOUBLES BRIAN D, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 36,610 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that DOUBLES BRIAN D is holding 565,240 shares at $1,263,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 110.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.