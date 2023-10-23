Stellantis N.V (STLA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STLA is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for STLA is 2.14B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STLA on October 23, 2023 was 6.69M shares.

STLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) has decreased by -0.37 when compared to last closing price of 18.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-10-20 that United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain said “serious” progress was made in negotiations with General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA), but not Ford (F), as the union’s stand up strike, which called approximately 34,000 UAW members to participate in walkouts, reaches its fifth week.

STLA’s Market Performance

Stellantis N.V (STLA) has experienced a -4.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.33% drop in the past month, and a 2.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for STLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.25% for STLA’s stock, with a 7.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STLA Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.29. In addition, Stellantis N.V saw 32.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STLA starting from Stellantis N.V., who purchase 12,313,234 shares at the price of $5.68 back on Oct 16. After this action, Stellantis N.V. now owns 31,048,137 shares of Stellantis N.V, valued at $69,999,504 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76. Equity return is now at value 27.34, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Stellantis N.V (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.39. Total debt to assets is 14.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stellantis N.V (STLA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.