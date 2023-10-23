Spectral AI Inc (MDAI): A Technical Analysis

The public float for MDAI is 0.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDAI on October 23, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI)’s stock price has dropped by -12.74 in relation to previous closing price of 3.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-19 that Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) shares surged in pre-market trade after the company announced that its DeepView SnapShot Wound Imaging System is now United Kingdom Conformity Assessed (UKCA)-marked for use in the UK and it has achieved Class 1 medical device classification from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company’s DeepView SnapShot is a patented, universal imaging platform that uses predictive artificial intelligence (AI) software to assist clinicians in making quicker and more accurate decisions in wound care.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

MDAI’s Market Performance

Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has experienced a 8.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.94% drop in the past month, and a -70.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.73% for MDAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for MDAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -66.80% for the last 200 days.

MDAI Trading at -53.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.54%, as shares sank -21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDAI rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Spectral AI Inc saw -68.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDAI

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 0.18, with 0.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.