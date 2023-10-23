Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has decreased by -1.97 when compared to last closing price of 4.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-13 that Penny stocks, defined as equities under $5 per share, offer huge upside potential but also higher risk. Savvy traders look for signals from options activity to identify promising penny stocks poised for gains.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) is $4.99, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for SIRI is 623.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIRI on October 23, 2023 was 20.67M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI stock saw an increase of -7.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.02% and a quarterly increase of -25.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.59% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.94% for SIRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $5 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIRI Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc saw -23.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Witz Jennifer C, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 28. After this action, Witz Jennifer C now owns 2,812,000 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, valued at $1,026,900 using the latest closing price.

Hickenlooper Robin S, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hickenlooper Robin S is holding 94,765 shares at $41,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.