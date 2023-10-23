Should You Invest in Sempra (SRE) Now?

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for SRE is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SRE is $82.39, which is $13.83 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 629.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume for SRE on October 23, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

SRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has decreased by -1.42 when compared to last closing price of 69.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-20 that The Biden administration just announced the winners of seven regional hydrogen hubs stemming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021. Hydrogen is known as the “Swiss army knife” of renewable fuels.

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE’s stock has fallen by -1.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.72% and a quarterly drop of -9.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Sempra The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.28% for SRE stock, with a simple moving average of -7.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $156 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRE Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.59. In addition, Sempra saw -11.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +13.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 9.28, with 3.21 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sempra (SRE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.