Should You Invest in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Now?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IBN is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IBN is $28.67, which is $6.54 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.49B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for IBN on October 23, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.49relation to previous closing price of 22.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Mizuho (MFG) and ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

IBN’s Market Performance

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has seen a -2.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.20% decline in the past month and a -9.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.03% for IBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.30% for IBN’s stock, with a -0.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IBN Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.76. In addition, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR saw 1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 1.95 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.