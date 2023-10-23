Should You Invest in Brookfield Corporation (BN) Now?

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 341.98x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for BN is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BN is 1.48B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume for BN on October 23, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

BN) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.60 in relation to its previous close of 31.21. However, the company has experienced a -4.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that In September 2017, I received slightly over $100K from my former employer, representing the commuted value of my pension plan. NextEra Partners announced a revision of its distribution per unit growth from 12%-15% per year down to 5%-8% with a target growth rate of 6% per year. NEP’s distribution has almost doubled over the past 5 years (+89.78%) with an annualized growth rate of 13.67%.

BN’s Market Performance

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has experienced a -4.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.05% drop in the past month, and a -13.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for BN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.03% for BN’s stock, with a -6.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BN Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.56. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BN starting from OCM Opps EB Holdings Ltd., who sale 3,781,561 shares at the price of $58.00 back on Jun 22. After this action, OCM Opps EB Holdings Ltd. now owns 0 shares of Brookfield Corporation, valued at $219,330,538 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Corporation, sale 50,256 shares at $11.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,054,667 shares at $599,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+31.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Corporation stands at +2.18. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.95. Equity return is now at value 0.68, with 0.07 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Corporation (BN), the company’s capital structure generated 518.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.83. Total debt to assets is 51.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 461.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.