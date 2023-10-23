Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Shopify Inc (SHOP) has gone down by -0.80% for the week, with a -4.77% drop in the past month and a -22.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.19% for SHOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.64% for SHOP’s stock, with a -4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHOP is 2.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 26 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Shopify Inc (SHOP) is $67.19, which is $17.02 above the current market price. The public float for SHOP is 1.16B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On October 23, 2023, SHOP’s average trading volume was 11.00M shares.

SHOP) stock’s latest price update

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.33 in comparison to its previous close of 51.83, however, the company has experienced a -0.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-20 that Retail sales remain robust despite the current challenges of inflation. E-commerce is expected to grow at a fast clip in the coming years.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SHOP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHOP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $55 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHOP Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOP fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.97. In addition, Shopify Inc saw 47.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.86 for the present operating margin

+48.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shopify Inc stands at -61.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.59. Equity return is now at value -25.03, with -19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Shopify Inc (SHOP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.49. Total debt to assets is 12.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shopify Inc (SHOP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.