Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) has jumped by 8.81 compared to previous close of 1.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Seres Therapeutics trades near its 52-week low and presents an asymmetric risk-reward profile. The company’s lead asset, SER-109, has successfully concluded its Phase III clinical trial for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. Seres Therapeutics’ partnership with Nestle provides financial backing and distribution support, highlighting the potential of its drug VOWST.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) is $9.83, which is $8.75 above the current market price. The public float for MCRB is 96.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCRB on October 23, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

MCRB’s Market Performance

MCRB’s stock has seen a -5.33% decrease for the week, with a -47.79% drop in the past month and a -67.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for Seres Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.53% for MCRB’s stock, with a -69.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCRB Trading at -48.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares sank -45.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8733. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc saw -74.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Ege David S., who sale 7,038 shares at the price of $5.19 back on Apr 28. After this action, Ege David S. now owns 59,696 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc, valued at $36,527 using the latest closing price.

Ege David S., the of Seres Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,012 shares at $7.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Ege David S. is holding 46,734 shares at $39,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3443.97 for the present operating margin

-66.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc stands at -3509.50. The total capital return value is set at -138.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.68. Equity return is now at value -671.83, with -45.15 for asset returns.

Based on Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,507.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.78. Total debt to assets is 46.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,470.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.