Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 45.09. However, the company has seen a -2.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that In the most recent trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $46.69, indicating no shift from the previous trading day.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SE is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SE is $65.82, which is $21.21 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 511.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.78% of that float. The average trading volume for SE on October 23, 2023 was 8.13M shares.

SE’s Market Performance

The stock of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has seen a -2.11% decrease in the past week, with a 24.09% rise in the past month, and a -27.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for SE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for SE’s stock, with a -27.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $48 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SE Trading at 8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +24.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.60. In addition, Sea Ltd ADR saw -14.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Ltd ADR stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value 4.64, with 1.57 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Ltd ADR (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.99. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.