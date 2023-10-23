Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has seen a -7.05% decrease in the past week, with a -15.14% drop in the past month, and a -22.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for RCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.98% for RCL stock, with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCL is 2.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is $121.75, which is -$3.73 below the current market price. The public float for RCL is 234.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.15% of that float. On October 23, 2023, RCL’s average trading volume was 2.95M shares.

RCL) stock’s latest price update

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 82.08. However, the company has seen a -7.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that As vacationers emerge into a post-pandemic travel world, cruises have made a spectacular comeback.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $137 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCL Trading at -15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.35. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw 61.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Bayley Michael W, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $100.02 back on Sep 12. After this action, Bayley Michael W now owns 102,191 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $1,000,215 using the latest closing price.

Bayley Michael W, the Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl of Royal Caribbean Group, sale 10,000 shares at $97.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Bayley Michael W is holding 112,191 shares at $974,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value -1.67, with -0.17 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.