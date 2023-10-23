Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RIVN is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RIVN is $28.05, which is $11.87 above the current price. The public float for RIVN is 659.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIVN on October 23, 2023 was 39.64M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

RIVN) stock’s latest price update

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.56 in relation to its previous close of 17.16. However, the company has experienced a -13.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-22 that Rivian’s Q3 earnings will be a crucial moment for the company, as it faces challenges in the EV sector and the need for continuous capital injection. Rivian’s partnership with Amazon adds value to its business model and makes it an attractive acquisition target. Exploring a potential sale could provide Rivian with financial stability and operational scalability in the competitive EV landscape.

RIVN’s Market Performance

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has seen a -13.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.34% decline in the past month and a -35.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for RIVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.81% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIVN Trading at -22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -18.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.40. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc saw -9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,265 shares at the price of $24.24 back on Sep 15. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 173,030 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc, valued at $79,144 using the latest closing price.

McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc, sale 3,625 shares at $13.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that McDonough Claire is holding 72,304 shares at $49,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.20. Equity return is now at value -41.92, with -32.04 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.