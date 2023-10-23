Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has gone down by -0.89% for the week, with a -12.87% drop in the past month and a -4.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.93% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.43% for RVPH’s stock, with a -12.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RVPH is 0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is $14.83, which is $10.36 above the current market price. The public float for RVPH is 17.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.49% of that float. On October 23, 2023, RVPH’s average trading volume was 161.87K shares.

RVPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) has increased by 20.49 when compared to last closing price of 3.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Reviva Pharmaceuticals is running a phase 3 study of brilaroxazine in schizophrenia called RECOVER, with results expected in October 2023. A previous phase 2 study showed that brilaroxazine had significant antipsychotic activity, and a potentially differentiated side effect profile versus Abilify. RVPH had $11.2M in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2’23, and could fall heavily if the phase 3 study doesn’t succeed.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVPH Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.89%, as shares sank -8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVPH starting from Patel Purav, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $4.69 back on Nov 18. After this action, Patel Purav now owns 43,547 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $14,070 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

The total capital return value is set at -118.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.72. Equity return is now at value -347.02, with -188.88 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.