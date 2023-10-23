Real-Time Update: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has seen a 4.40% increase in the past week, with a 23.11% gain in the past month, and a -16.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.15% for CDE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.99% for CDE’s stock, with a -15.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDE is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDE is $4.32, which is $1.71 above the current price. The public float for CDE is 347.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDE on October 23, 2023 was 6.13M shares.

CDE) stock’s latest price update

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 2.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-08 that While targeting small-cap stocks to buy might not be the go-to recipe for predictable and consistent market success, in some cases, you just have to do what you have to do. Think of it this way.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDE Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc saw -22.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from McGrath Aoife, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Sep 11. After this action, McGrath Aoife now owns 129,217 shares of Coeur Mining Inc, valued at $14,558 using the latest closing price.

Das Paramita, the Director of Coeur Mining Inc, purchase 500 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Das Paramita is holding 22,711 shares at $1,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc stands at -10.26. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value -7.08, with -3.41 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 29.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..