Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) is $1680.00, which is $6.33 above the current market price. The public float for PBTS is 3.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBTS on October 23, 2023 was 418.21K shares.

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) has decreased by -24.40 when compared to last closing price of 0.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -38.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Prudent investors are now forced to reassess their portfolios and risk profiles. Indeed, for those invested in penny stocks, the promise of substantial returns is great.

PBTS’s Market Performance

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) has seen a -38.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -68.22% decline in the past month and a -72.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.50% for PBTS. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.39% for PBTS’s stock, with a -94.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -56.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.72%, as shares sank -51.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -38.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2161. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd saw -97.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.73 for the present operating margin

+35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd stands at -205.15. The total capital return value is set at -19.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.12. Equity return is now at value -23.13, with -17.53 for asset returns.

Based on Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.36. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.