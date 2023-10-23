Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Stock Experiences 8.28% Monthly Change

In the past week, PTON stock has gone down by -0.21%, with a monthly gain of 8.28% and a quarterly plunge of -44.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.53% for Peloton Interactive Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.93% for PTON’s stock, with a -45.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for PTON is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTON is $7.59, which is $3.3 above than the current price. The public float for PTON is 308.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.43% of that float. The average trading volume of PTON on October 23, 2023 was 11.37M shares.

PTON) stock’s latest price update

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.04 in comparison to its previous close of 4.79, however, the company has experienced a -0.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-22 that Peloton is becoming a lot more than a bike company.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.15 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTON Trading at -14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc saw -39.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Coddington Elizabeth F, who sale 10,215 shares at the price of $5.12 back on Sep 14. After this action, Coddington Elizabeth F now owns 32,441 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc, valued at $52,323 using the latest closing price.

Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, the Chief Content Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc, sale 19,462 shares at $6.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cotter Jennifer Cunningham is holding 44,868 shares at $135,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.37 for the present operating margin

+30.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peloton Interactive Inc stands at -45.06. Equity return is now at value -847.28, with -37.12 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.