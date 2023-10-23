PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD) has decreased by -20.58 when compared to last closing price of 0.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that Presentation on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 3:00pm EDT TARRYTOWN, NY, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — PaxMedica, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is scheduled to take place September 11 – 13, 2023, in New York, NY.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for PXMD is 5.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PXMD on October 23, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

PXMD’s Market Performance

The stock of PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has seen a -18.88% decrease in the past week, with a -23.60% drop in the past month, and a -74.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.66% for PXMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.09% for PXMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.85% for the last 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -42.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.20%, as shares sank -25.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -18.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2691. In addition, PaxMedica Inc saw -89.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 22,535 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 30. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 657,598 shares of PaxMedica Inc, valued at $10,053 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Director of PaxMedica Inc, sale 4,801 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 293,691 shares at $2,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Based on PaxMedica Inc (PXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.