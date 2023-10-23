Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) has increased by 13.21 when compared to last closing price of 2.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 28, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Carl Spana – President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Wills – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Joseph Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC Michael Higgins – Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. Operator Greetings, and welcome to Palatin’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2023 Operating Results Conference Call.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTN is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PTN is $43.00, which is $80.93 above the current price. The public float for PTN is 11.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTN on October 23, 2023 was 116.51K shares.

PTN’s Market Performance

PTN stock saw an increase of 38.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 50.94% and a quarterly increase of 20.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.57% for Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.24% for PTN’s stock, with a -5.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $6 based on the research report published on June 05, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

PTN Trading at 21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.36%, as shares surge +60.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTN rose by +38.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.73. In addition, Palatin Technologies Inc. saw -6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTN starting from DUNTON ALAN W, who sale 200 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Dec 21. After this action, DUNTON ALAN W now owns 41,420 shares of Palatin Technologies Inc., valued at $594 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-689.91 for the present operating margin

+77.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palatin Technologies Inc. stands at -567.44. Equity return is now at value -335.84, with -101.99 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.