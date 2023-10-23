Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has plunge by -5.57relation to previous closing price of 17.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-22 that Palantir is allowing prospective customers to test its AI products to identify different use cases. This could lead to significant growth as customers come to rely more on the company’s various services.

, and the 36-month beta value for PLTR is at 2.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PLTR is $14.43, which is -$1.68 below the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.81B, and currently, shorts hold a 9.27% of that float. The average trading volume for PLTR on October 23, 2023 was 61.62M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has seen a -7.20% decrease in the past week, with a 15.07% rise in the past month, and a -1.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.15% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 32.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.40. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc saw 150.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Moore Alexander D., who sale 21,900 shares at the price of $16.02 back on Oct 02. After this action, Moore Alexander D. now owns 1,743,119 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, valued at $350,847 using the latest closing price.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc, sale 7,000 shares at $15.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman is holding 192,830 shares at $107,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value -1.81, with -1.32 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.