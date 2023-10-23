NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NVDA stock has gone down by -8.96%, with a monthly gain of 0.90% and a quarterly plunge of -7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for NVIDIA Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.17% for NVDA stock, with a simple moving average of 21.09% for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVDA is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 44 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVDA is $656.98, which is $240.75 above the current price. The public float for NVDA is 2.37B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVDA on October 23, 2023 was 49.81M shares.

NVDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has decreased by -1.70 when compared to last closing price of 421.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-10-22 that Nvidia (NVDA) shares tumbled almost 9% last week after U.S. government officials announced more stringent curbs on exports of advanced AI chips to China, dragging down many technology-centric exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are heavily exposed to the chipmaker.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVDA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NVDA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NVDA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $700 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVDA Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVDA fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +180.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $440.99. In addition, NVIDIA Corp saw 183.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVDA starting from HUANG JEN HSUN, who sale 29,684 shares at the price of $455.75 back on Sep 14. After this action, HUANG JEN HSUN now owns 7,918,875 shares of NVIDIA Corp, valued at $13,528,345 using the latest closing price.

HUANG JEN HSUN, the President and CEO of NVIDIA Corp, sale 29,688 shares at $454.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that HUANG JEN HSUN is holding 7,918,875 shares at $13,478,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.68 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for NVIDIA Corp stands at +16.19. The total capital return value is set at 15.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.30. Equity return is now at value 40.21, with 22.20 for asset returns.

Based on NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), the company’s capital structure generated 54.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.25. Total debt to assets is 29.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.