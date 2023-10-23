Novonix Limited ADR (NVX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NVX)’s stock price has soared by 9.64 in relation to previous closing price of 1.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC International TV reported 2023-10-05 that Chris Burns, CEO of Novonix, discusses the need for “critical partnerships” to counter China’s dominance in the battery materials supply chain.

, and the 36-month beta value for NVX is at 3.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NVX is $11.54, which is $7.13 above the current market price. NVX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for NVX on October 23, 2023 was 165.71K shares.

NVX’s Market Performance

The stock of Novonix Limited ADR (NVX) has seen a 1.68% increase in the past week, with a -9.00% drop in the past month, and a -31.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for NVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for NVX’s stock, with a -41.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVX Trading at -17.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVX rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9010. In addition, Novonix Limited ADR saw -55.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1058.22 for the present operating margin

-558.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novonix Limited ADR stands at -1031.13. The total capital return value is set at -24.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.05. Equity return is now at value -20.78, with -15.96 for asset returns.

Based on Novonix Limited ADR (NVX), the company’s capital structure generated 20.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.15. Total debt to assets is 16.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novonix Limited ADR (NVX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.