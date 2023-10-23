Nikola Corp (NKLA) Stock Faces 9.37% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Nikola Corp (NKLA) has gone down by -20.93% for the week, with a -21.54% drop in the past month and a -57.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.51% for NKLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.92% for NKLA’s stock, with a -35.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.95.

The public float for NKLA is 871.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NKLA on October 23, 2023 was 79.64M shares.

NKLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has plunged by -3.77 when compared to previous closing price of 1.06, but the company has seen a -20.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-10-19 that Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock price has collapsed as concerns about the company’s dilution continues. The shares crashed below $1 on Thursday, meaning it has fallen by almost 100% from its peak of $90.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKLA Trading at -25.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -18.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA fell by -20.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3470. In addition, Nikola Corp saw -52.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from Pasterick Anastasiya, who sale 6,709 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Sep 06. After this action, Pasterick Anastasiya now owns 167,777 shares of Nikola Corp, valued at $7,521 using the latest closing price.

Worthen Britton M., the Chief Legal Officer of Nikola Corp, sale 121,404 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Worthen Britton M. is holding 757,429 shares at $237,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Equity return is now at value -136.80, with -66.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nikola Corp (NKLA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.