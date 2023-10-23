Netcapital Inc (NCPL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 29.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 34.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $NCPL #Earnings–Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today that CEO Martin Kay will present at the ThinkEquity Conference in New York on Thursday, October 19. Presentation Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023 Presentation Time: 10:30 am ET Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York City Registration: Available on the conference website. 1×1 meetings: Requests available upon registration. Webcast: Join live. During.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) is above average at 1.13x. The 36-month beta value for NCPL is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NCPL is $0.59, which is $0.07 above than the current price. The public float for NCPL is 7.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume of NCPL on October 23, 2023 was 152.84K shares.

NCPL’s Market Performance

The stock of Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has seen a 34.10% increase in the past week, with a 23.09% rise in the past month, and a -22.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.06% for NCPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.75% for NCPL’s stock, with a -49.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCPL Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares surge +25.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL rose by +34.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3935. In addition, Netcapital Inc saw -65.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.61 for the present operating margin

+54.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc stands at +34.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.47. Equity return is now at value 7.04, with 6.18 for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 7.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.15. Total debt to assets is 6.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.