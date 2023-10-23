Netapp Inc (NTAP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has decreased by -1.00 when compared to last closing price of 75.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that NetApp’s (NTAP) new BMaaS solution is delivered as an as-a-service model through its Keystone solution.

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Netapp Inc (NTAP) is $80.78, which is $6.49 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 208.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on October 23, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

The stock of Netapp Inc (NTAP) has seen a -0.89% decrease in the past week, with a -2.12% drop in the past month, and a -5.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.87% for NTAP’s stock, with a 5.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTAP Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.62. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $76.26 back on Oct 10. After this action, Kurian George now owns 267,636 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $343,180 using the latest closing price.

O’Callahan Elizabeth M, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Netapp Inc, sale 871 shares at $76.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that O’Callahan Elizabeth M is holding 11,899 shares at $66,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netapp Inc stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 158.04, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on Netapp Inc (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.