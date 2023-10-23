Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The average price recommended by analysts for Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) is $5.50, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for NMRD is 14.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On October 23, 2023, NMRD’s average trading volume was 225.34K shares.

Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NMRD)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.61 in comparison to its previous close of 0.28, however, the company has experienced a 12.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that Loughborough, England, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present business updates and developments at the Maxim Group Emerging Growth in A.I., virtual conference.

NMRD’s Market Performance

Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) has experienced a 12.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.47% drop in the past month, and a -66.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.01% for NMRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for NMRD’s stock, with a -63.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NMRD Trading at -30.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.47%, as shares sank -17.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD rose by +12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3037. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc saw -82.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10803.78 for the present operating margin

-2492.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nemaura Medical Inc stands at -18358.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 244.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.