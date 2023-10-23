Navigating the Volatility of MoneyLion Inc’s (ML) Stock

In the past week, ML stock has gone up by 0.40%, with a monthly decline of -17.08% and a quarterly surge of 65.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.90% for MoneyLion Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.01% for ML’s stock, with a 20.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MoneyLion Inc (ML) is $28.33, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for ML is 4.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ML on October 23, 2023 was 60.33K shares.

ML) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML) has increased by 10.47 when compared to last closing price of 18.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. An earnings conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.moneylion.com. Following the call, a replay and transcr.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ML Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.88. In addition, MoneyLion Inc saw 8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Correia Richard, who sale 2,900 shares at the price of $15.56 back on Aug 22. After this action, Correia Richard now owns 190,894 shares of MoneyLion Inc, valued at $45,116 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO and Director of MoneyLion Inc, purchase 83 shares at $14.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 758,775 shares at $1,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.96 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc stands at -55.49. The total capital return value is set at -21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -57.81, with -29.65 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyLion Inc (ML), the company’s capital structure generated 88.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.01. Total debt to assets is 40.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MoneyLion Inc (ML) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.