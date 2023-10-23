Morgan Stanley (MS): A Technical Analysis

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $91.91, which is $24.13 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.28B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MS on October 23, 2023 was 7.26M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

MS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has increased by 0.29 when compared to last closing price of 72.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that U.S. banking earnings have been an awaited one as investors’ view toward the banking sector has dwindled this year.

MS’s Market Performance

Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a -5.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.84% decline in the past month and a -22.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for MS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.15% for MS’s stock, with a -16.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MS Trading at -12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.11. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from MORGAN STANLEY, who sale 135 shares at the price of $50000.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, MORGAN STANLEY now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $6,750,000 using the latest closing price.

GORMAN JAMES P, the Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, sale 125,000 shares at $95.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that GORMAN JAMES P is holding 1,011,345 shares at $11,898,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 9.93, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Morgan Stanley (MS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.