Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.46 in comparison to its previous close of 67.53, however, the company has experienced a -2.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-21 that The economic winds are constantly shifting, which hurts some stocks and benefits others. The semiconductor sector has suffered this year (aside from AI), but it’s set for a rebound.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MU is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $80.80, which is $11.33 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On October 23, 2023, MU’s average trading volume was 13.52M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stock saw a decrease of -2.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for MU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.53. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 34.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from MEHROTRA SANJAY, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $69.00 back on Oct 17. After this action, MEHROTRA SANJAY now owns 695,437 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $483,019 using the latest closing price.

ARNZEN APRIL S, the EVP, Chief People Officer of Micron Technology Inc., sale 3,508 shares at $69.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that ARNZEN APRIL S is holding 155,352 shares at $244,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.39 for the present operating margin

-7.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at -37.54. Equity return is now at value -12.41, with -8.94 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.