Micromobility.com Inc (MCOM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.46.

The public float for MCOM is 141.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.80% of that float. On October 23, 2023, the average trading volume of MCOM was 38.55M shares.

MCOM) stock’s latest price update

Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ: MCOM)’s stock price has plunge by 2.99relation to previous closing price of 0.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Gary Dvorchak – MD, The Blueshirt Group Salvatore Palella – Founder and CEO Giulio Profumo – CFO Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the micromobility.com Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s program will be recorded.

MCOM’s Market Performance

Micromobility.com Inc (MCOM) has seen a 7.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -42.05% decline in the past month and a -57.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.23% for MCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.22% for MCOM’s stock, with a -98.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Volatility was left at 14.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.80%, as shares sank -42.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCOM rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0486. In addition, Micromobility.com Inc saw -99.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCOM starting from Palella Salvatore, who purchase 15,722 shares at the price of $0.69 back on May 10. After this action, Palella Salvatore now owns 240,301 shares of Micromobility.com Inc, valued at $10,845 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-399.27 for the present operating margin

-172.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micromobility.com Inc stands at -528.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Micromobility.com Inc (MCOM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.