Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 29.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Here is how Marathon Oil (MRO) and PBF Energy (PBF) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MRO is at 2.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MRO is $33.65, which is $5.16 above the current market price. The public float for MRO is 603.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for MRO on October 23, 2023 was 10.76M shares.

MRO’s Market Performance

MRO stock saw an increase of 1.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.13% and a quarterly increase of 11.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.70% for MRO’s stock, with a 13.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRO Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.82. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from Whitehead Dane E, who sale 53,403 shares at the price of $27.05 back on Sep 29. After this action, Whitehead Dane E now owns 156,481 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $1,444,639 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Michael A, the Executive VP, Operations of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 37,000 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Henderson Michael A is holding 94,254 shares at $1,010,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 17.97, with 10.71 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.